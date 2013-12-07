Man dies in crash with train at faulty crossing

Facebook Twitter Whatsapp
A 52-year-old man died after his light truck and a train collided near Thessaloniki, in northern Greece.
A 52-year-old man died after his light truck and a train collided near Thessaloniki, in northern Greece.
The incident occurred on Friday evening in Pella, west of Thessaloniki, at an intersection on the Thessaloniki-Edessa highway.
His 19-year-old son was lightly injured. None of the train passengers was injured.
According to reports the barriers at the level crossing were out of order.
Πηγή: ekathimerini.com