Man dies in crash with train at faulty crossing

Δημοσίευση 7 Δεκεμβρίου 2013, 16:39 / Ανανεώθηκε 7 Δεκεμβρίου 2013, 16:22
A 52-year-old man died after his light truck and a train collided near Thessaloniki, in northern Greece.

The incident occurred on Friday evening in Pella, west of Thessaloniki, at an intersection on the Thessaloniki-Edessa highway.

His 19-year-old son was lightly injured. None of the train passengers was injured.

According to reports the barriers at the level crossing were out of order.

