Ministry asks Athenians not to use fireplaces due to smog

Facebook Twitter Whatsapp
The Environment Ministry asked Athenians to limit the use of fireplaces on Saturday night as air pollution reached dangerous levels.
The Environment Ministry asked Athenians to limit the use of fireplaces on Saturday night as air pollution reached dangerous levels.
The ministry said that the weather conditions favoring the building up of smog over the city would last until Monday.
However, temperatures in Attica are expected to drop from Monday, ranging from 4 to 14 degrees Celsius.
Πηγή: ekathimerini.com