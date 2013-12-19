Trial of former transport minister postponed

The trial of former Transport Minister Michalis Liapis was on Thursday postponed for December 30.

Liapis was on Tuesday charged with driving an uninsured luxury car with fake license plates and making a false statement in an apparent bid to dodge taxes.

Liapis did not show up at court Thursday. His lawyer said that the retired conservative politician had since Tuesday paid his car insurance, all fines and the road tax for 2013 as well as for next year “as a good will gesture.”

If convicted, Liapis faces a suspended jail sentence of between six months to five years. He was also fined 780 euros ($1,075) for driving an uninsured vehicle and other offenses.

Liapis served as transport minister between 2004-2007 in the conservative New Democracy government and later as culture minister. His late uncle, Constantine Karamanlis, was a former Greek president and prime minister who founded New Democracy in 1974.

According to his 2011 wealth declaration, Liapis and his wife owned 28 pieces of real estate.

In a statement Thursday, New Democracy said Liapis was no longer considered a member of the conservative party.