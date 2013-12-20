ENGLISH

Three ATMs targeted in Athens

Three bank ATMs were targeted by unknown assailants in the early hours of Friday in Athens. The cash dispensers were located in the areas of Galatsi, Neos Kosmos, and Papagou. The three attacks took place within a span of eight minutes.

According to initial police reports, the ATMs were doused with inflammable liquid and set on fire.