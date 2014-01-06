27 soccer fans arrested in Athens over the weekend

Six people were arrested and 48 detained during and after a soccer match on Sunday involving Athens giant AEK, which now plays in Greece’s third division.

Fighting first broke out between AEK and Aegaleo fans before the game, when supporters invaded the pitch. This led to the kick-off being delayed by half an hour.

The second flash point came in the 87th minute of the game, when AEK took a 2-1 lead. Aegaleo fans invaded the pitch and clashed with opposing supporters. Seats were ripped up and the riot police were called in to restore order.

On Saturday night, 21 Panathinaikos supporters were arrested after a flare was thrown at police headquarters on Alexandras Avenue, near the club’s home ground, by a group of men on motorcycles.

Police raided the Panathinaikos supporters’ club, on the same road, and arrested 29 people. Twenty were held on suspicion of taking part in the attack. One was kept in custody for possession of cannabis.