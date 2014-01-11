Government reviews reforms as Berlin hints at more aid

Prime Minister Antonis Samaras and his coalition partner Evangelos Venizelos discussed pending reforms pledged to the troika over the weekend as it remained unclear when foreign inspectors will return to Athens.

Troika officials are said to be frustrated over a lack of reform progress and may not return next week, meaning decisions on the release of further rescue aid loans will be put back.

German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Saturday that Berlin could provide more aid if necessary.

“If Greece meets all its obligations by the end of 2015, achieving a primary budget surplus, and still needs financial help, we would be willing to do something,” he said.