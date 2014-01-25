Four police officers suspended after suspects allege abuse, theft

Four policemen in Athens were suspended on Friday following allegations that they stole 1,100 euros in cash from three people they arrested on suspicion of drug trafficking.

The arrests took place on Wednesday after the three suspects, all Bangladeshi nationals, were found in possession of eight packets of cannabis and pills.

The officers then searched one of the suspect’s homes, where they allegedly found the cash.

One of the suspects also claimed he was beaten.

An investigation by the police’s internal affairs department following a complaint by the three men found that the officers had not reported the incident at all. The drugs they seized were only handed in when they were called to Omonia precinct to explain what had happened.