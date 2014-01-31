Leftists plan rally in Keratsini where rapper stabbed by GD supporter

Members of SYRIZA and other leftist groups are to hold a protest rally at 6 p.m. on Friday at the spot in Keratsini, near Piraeus, where leftist rapper Pavlos Fyssas was fatally stabbed last September by a self-professed supporter of the neofascist Golden Dawn.

The rally was called in response to a protest by GD supporters in the same spot last Saturday during which participants distributed political fliers and pelted a leftist hangout Resalto with stones.

SYRIZA accused the police of failing to intervene to stop the assault on the cafe last Saturday but police sources countered that they responded as soon as they were alerted but that the GD supporters had left the scene when they arrived.

A statement issued by Fyssas' family described GD's decision to hold a rally at the spot where the rapper was murdered as «a stab against all human values."