Democratic Left chief Kouvelis has thyroid surgery

Fotis Kouvelis, the head of Democratic Left, the third party in Greece's ruling coalition until last June when it pulled out over a surprise decision to close the state broadcaster ERT, underwent thyroid surgery on Friday.
The operation, carried out at the G. Gennimata hospital in Athens, was completed successfully, according to doctors there who said the 65-year-old was recovering well.
Πηγή: ekathimerini.com