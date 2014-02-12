DNA sheds light on Turkish terror suspects

Police said Tuesday that they had matched the DNA of one of four Turks arrested on Monday following a raid on an apartment in the Athens district of Gyzi to that found on the strap of a rocket launcher discovered at the flat and on a cell phone seized last summer from a speedboat thought to have taken Turkish terrorists from Greece to Turkey.

The DNA of the 49-year-old was also found on flags bearing the logo of the Revolutionary People’s Liberation Party-Front (DHKP-C) and in a flat in Thessaloniki where a blast in October 2011 killed a 35-year-old Kurd, police said.

The 49-year-old and another three Turkish Kurds aged 25, 33 and 41 face charges of belonging to a terrorist organization.