Foreign national, 44, arrested on child porn charges in southern Athens

A 44-year-old foreign national was arrested on Thursday in Voula, southern Athens, over charges of distributing child pornography on the Internet.

Greek police had been alerted by German authorities about an Internet user who was using illegal material online.

During a search of the suspect's residence, police discovered a hard drive and a laptop loaded with child pornography material.

Greek authorities ask members of the public to report similar cases by calling at 210.647.6464 and 210.647.6461 or by sending an email to: 11012@hellenicpolice.gr