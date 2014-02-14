Less crime in 2013, Greek police report says

Criminal activity recorded in 2013 was considerably lower compared to the previous year, according to official police statistics released on Friday.

The report pointed to the homicide rate going down by 11.9 percent, robberies down by 17.9 percent, burglaries down by 15.2 percent and car thefts down by 7.6 percent. In the Attica region, robberies were down by 17.4 percent and burglaries by 17.1 percent.

The department recorded 141 cases of homicide across the country in 2013 compared to 165 the year before.

The report noted that 4,919 cases of robberies were recorded across the country in 2013, compared to 5,992 in 2012. Bank robberies were also down by 26.7 percent.

Undocumented immigrants arrested in Greece in 2013 came to 43,002 persons, the report said. It also noted that arrests of illegal immigrants at the Greek-Turkish borders were down by 96.3 percent in 2013, a development which the department attributed to the implementation of the Aspida project.

The report pointed to 1,109 illegal immigrants being arrested at the Greek-Turkish borders in 2013, compared to 30,433 the previous year.