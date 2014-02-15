Poll sees Kaminis reclaiming role of Athens mayor

Three months before local authority elections that promise to be toughly contested, the results of an opinion poll published on Friday put incumbent Athens Mayor Giorgos Kaminis in first place, with 20 percent of the vote, and conservative challengers Aris Spiliotopoulos and Nikitas Kaklamanis close behind with 14 and 13 percent respectively.

The poll, carried out by Metron Analysis, put Ilias Kasidiaris, neofascist Golden Dawn’s candidate for the top spot in City Hall, in fourth place with 11 percent of the vote. Leftist SYRIZA’s candidate, Gavriil Sakellaridis came in fifth place with 10 percent of the vote