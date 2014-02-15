Parliament to discuss request for lifting MP's immunity

A Supreme Court prosecutor on Friday presented Parliament with the case file against New Democracy MP Gerasimos Giakoumatos, compiled as part of an investigation into the finances of a retirement home owned by his family, members of which are suspected of tax offenses.

The House will deliberate as to whether the conservative deputy’s immunity should be lifted so he can face criminal prosecution.

His wife and brother, president and managing director of the home respectively, were arrested earlier this month on suspicion of presenting inaccurate financial statements.