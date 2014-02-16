Police arrest 18 for debts to state

Facebook Twitter Whatsapp
Eighteen people have been detained by police over the past four days in different parts of Attica on charges of unpaid debts to the state in excess of 14 million euros.
A 79-year-old company president was arrested for debts of 4.4 million euros in Athens, while a 59-year-old managing director was detained in Glyfada, southern Athens, for debts of 3.6 million euros.
Πηγή: ekathimerini.com