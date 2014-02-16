ENGLISH

PPC employee drowns after falling into water reservoir

Δημοσίευση 16 Φεβρουαρίου 2014, 14:03 / Ανανεώθηκε 16 Φεβρουαρίου 2014, 14:45
An internal investigation is under way at the Public Power Corporation’s Lignite Center of Western Macedonia, in northern Greece, after a 56-year-old man died in a work-related accident on Friday.

The man drowned after falling into a water reservoir while working a flotation device. It is believed that he became mired in mud at the bottom of the reservoir. He was transferred to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.