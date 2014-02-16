PPC employee drowns after falling into water reservoir

Facebook Twitter Whatsapp
An internal investigation is under way at the Public Power Corporation’s Lignite Center of Western Macedonia, in northern Greece, after a 56-year-old man died in a work-related accident on Friday.
The man drowned after falling into a water reservoir while working a flotation device. It is believed that he became mired in mud at the bottom of the reservoir. He was transferred to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.