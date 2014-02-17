Papandreou defends record, argues his gov't set foundations for primary surplus

Former Prime Minister Giorgos Papandreou has criticised the current Greek government for failing to acknowledge the part that his administration played in reducing the country’s deficit.

In a statement issued through his press officer in Greece, Giorgos Elenopoulos, Papandreou expressed frustration that members of the government were critical of decisions taken in 2010 and 2011, when PASOK was in power.

In comments primarily aimed at New Democracy and Prime Minister Antonis Samaras, Papandreou argues that the primary surplus Greece has achieved now has come about as a result of decisions taken in 2010 and 2011. He also notes that Samaras opposed the costcutting measures at the time.

“Eighty percent of the effort to reduce the huge primary deficit of 2009 happened during the two-year period 2010-2011,” he said.

“At the same time, Greece headed the table for the rate of reforms among all the OECD member states.”

Papandreou's statement comes after Samaras announced over the weekend that the 2013 primary surplus would exceed 1.5 billion euros.