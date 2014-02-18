Two arrested over cleric's murder in Peloponnese

Two men, an 18-year-old Greek and a 24-year-old Georgian, were arrested on Tuesday in connection with the murder of a high-ranking cleric on Saturday in the Peloponnesian region of Messinia.

The 54-year-old archimandrite was found dead in his home in the village Hora on Sunday by a member of his parish after he failed to deliver the morning service at one of the local churches.

Investigators believe he was killed on Saturday night. His body showed extensive signs of defensive wounds, while local news portal tharrosnews.gr suggested that the suspects have confessed to also strangling him with a shirt. They allegedly told police that they had demanded money from the cleric for an unspecified purpose, which he refused to hand over.

The two suspects are to face a magistrate.