Draft bill sees stiffer penalties for child rape, pornography

The Justice Ministry has drawn up a set of 18 new provisions in and effort to crack down on child rape and pornography, which will be presented on Parliament on February 24.

The draft bill proposes a new body to oversee damage claims by the victims of child abuse, while it also lengthens the statue of limitations and increases the maximum sentences and fines for related crimes.

It also clarifies the concept of locality so that anyone caught distributing child pornography through servers located on Greek soil will be liable under domestic law, irrespectively of where the material being disseminated has come from.

Under the new regulations courts may also prohibit individuals found guilty of the rape or sexual harassment of a minor from exercising their profession if it entails having contact with children.

Websites hosting child pornography will be able to be shut down with a simple order from a prosecutor, while producers, suppliers, operators and users of such sites will face a minimum of two years behind bars and fines in the range of 50,000 to 300,000 euros.