Farmers gather for Athens protest rallies

Greek farmers from across the country were gathering on Vathis Square on Wednesday, in view of participating in a large-scale rally outside the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development on the same day.
The farmers were also expected to hold a protest rally outside Parliament as the sector protested new tax regulations.
The Athens rallies were organized after a meeting between Finance Minister Yannis Stournaras and one of the groups representing the farmers, the Initiative for the Restructuring of the Farmers Union Movement, ended in a deadlock last week.