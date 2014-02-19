Halyvourgiki employees protest dismissals

Employees from steel producer Halyvourgiki participating in a work stoppage on Wednesday from 8 a.m. to noon were also expected to partially block the Athens-Corinth national highway outside the company's headquarters located in Elefsina, southeastern Attica.

The company announced earlier this week that it would be laying off 200 of its 263 staff members.

Halyvourgiki cited a considerably lower demand for steel and high electricity costs as the main reasons behind the dismissals.