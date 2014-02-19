Healthcare legislation irks regulator

The head of the independent body that is charged with examining public contracts, Dimitris Raikos, on Tuesday accused the government of submitting legislation to Parliament without first submitting it to the watchdog.

Raikos wrote to Parliament’s institutions and transparency committee to complain. He was prompted to do so by the content of legislation changing the way that healthcare provider EOPYY operates.

The law’s provisions include the closure of EOPYY polyclinics. Health Minister Adonis Georgiadis said that staff in all but 14 of the 120 clinics had ended their protests against the closures, which will lead to 8,700 employees being placed in a public sector mobility scheme.