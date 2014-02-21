ENGLISH

Roma hold protest in central Athens

Δημοσίευση 21 Φεβρουαρίου 2014, 14:01 / Ανανεώθηκε 21 Φεβρουαρίου 2014, 14:46
Hundreds of Greek Roma held a protest in central Athens Friday calling for equal treatment, better living conditions and free access to health.

Protesters, many of whom traveled from around the country to attend the rally, marched from Klafthmonos Square to Parliament where a delegation demanded a meeting with political officials.