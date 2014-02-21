Roma hold protest in central Athens

Facebook Twitter Whatsapp
Hundreds of Greek Roma held a protest in central Athens Friday calling for equal treatment, better living conditions and free access to health.
Protesters, many of whom traveled from around the country to attend the rally, marched from Klafthmonos Square to Parliament where a delegation demanded a meeting with political officials.
Πηγή: ekathimerini.com