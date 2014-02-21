Aristotle rector turns to police

The rector of Thessaloniki’s Aristotle Univeristy, Ioannis Mylopoulos, proposed on Thursday that police be asked to intervene in cases where criminal activity is observed on the facility’s premises, following complaints by staff about an increasing number of robberies and incidents of drug abuse being committed on campus.

Due to Greece’s university asylum law, police officers are currently not authorized to intervene on campus unless a decision is issued by the university’s Council of Rectors.

The law was introduced 32 years ago in order to safeguard freedom of speech on university campuses following the demise of the military dictatorship.