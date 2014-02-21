Court upholds ex-minister Mantelis's suspended sentence

The Supreme Court’s penal section on Thursday upheld a three-year suspended jail sentence for ex-Transport Minister Tasos Mantelis, after he was found to have accepted payments of 450,000 Deutsche marks from electronics firm Siemens between 1998 and 2000.

The Supreme Court deemed that the verdict of the appeals court to which Mantelis had taken his original conviction was correct in its judgment.

Mantelis has always maintained that the money he received from the German company was a donation to his election campaign.

He is the only Greek politician who has so far been convicted in connection to the cash-for-contracts scandal involving Siemens.