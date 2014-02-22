Ferries to stay tied up Monday due to privatization protest

Facebook Twitter Whatsapp
Seamen and port workers across Greece are expected to walk off the job early Monday until 11 a.m., unions announced on Friday.
Ferry services will likely be disrupted as seamen protest the planned sell-off a 67 percent stake in Piraeus Port Authority SA, operator of the country’s largest harbor.
The government is expected to present the terms of the invitation for expressions of interest in Piraeus Port in Parliament on Wednesday.
Πηγή: ekathimerini.com