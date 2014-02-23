Metro, tram works begin in Piraeus

A number of roads in the center of Piraeus became one-way streets on Sunday as work gets under way in the port city to link it with the tram and metro systems.

Diversions are in place on a number of key roads to help motorists get around Piraeus.

The one-way system will expand next month to allow for the work to take place. Residents and visitors can call 1561 for more information or visit www.pireasnet.gr.

The tram is expected to arrive in Piraeus at the beginning of 2016, while the port is due to be connected to the metro network in 2017.