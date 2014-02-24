MPs to stand in European Parliament elections without giving up seats but not at MD

The government will lift restrictions on serving MPs from standing as candidates in the European Parliament elections, according to Interior Minister Yiannis Michelakis.

Speaking to Vima FM Michelakis said that despite the lifting of restrictions, New Democracy MPs would have to quit their seats in Parliament before running as would-be MEPs.

Michelakis said the government would also present in the next few days its plans for the voting method for the European Parliament elections on May 25.

The government is opting for preferential voting rather than a closed list. Michelakis indicated voters would be allowed to put crosses next to the names of up to four hopefuls.