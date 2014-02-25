Fuel ring suspects jailed pending trial

Giorgos Spanos, the president of the ETEKA fuel company and the Atromitos soccer club, was jailed pending trial on Monday along with another four suspected members of a huge fuel smuggling racket.

A magistrate ordered Spanos and his alleged accomplices, who include a customs official and a marine engineer, to be taken to Korydallos Prison pending trial on charges of adulterating diesel with bunker fuel and cheating the state out of millions in tax revenues.

Another six suspects were released from custody on Saturday after being asked to post bail of 3,000 to 7,000 euros. A seventh suspect, the owner of an Attica gas station, was asked to post bail of 20,000 euros. A total of 25 people are facing charges in the case, 15 of whom have been arrested.