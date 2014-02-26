Police chase, arrest man for drug possession

Police in the northern port city of Thessaloniki on Wednesday arrested a 55-year-old man in the area of Neapoli over charges of drug possession.

According to early reports, the suspect was chased by police vehicles after failing to stop at a police road check on the Thessaloniki-Kavala national highway. Prior to his arrest, he allegedly threw two parcels containing 308 grams of heroin.

Another two parcels containing 98 grams of heroin were discovered at the suspect’s residence following a police search.