ND picks MEP for Attica governor candidacy

New Democracy MEP Giorgos Koumoutsakos is the conservative party’s choice for the post of Attica Governor in the upcoming regional government elections, it emerged on Wednesday.

According to Kathimerini sources, Koumoutsakos’s candidacy was sealed in a meeting with Prime Minister Antonis Samaras in Strasbourg on Tuesday.

Born in Athens in 1961, Koumoutsakos was elected to the European Parliament in 2009.

Meanwhile, incumbent Attica Governor Yiannis Sgouros recently indicated that he intended to stand for reelection.