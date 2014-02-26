Teachers’ union chief concerned by police stance to protesting students

The head of the secondary school teachers’ union OLME, Themis Kotsifakis, has told Kathimerini that he is concerned that authorities are coming down too hard on pupils after it emerged that 21 youngsters who took part in sit-in protests are to go on trial in April.

Eight pupils at a senior high school in Volos, central Greece, and 13 students from another school in Loutraki, west of Athens, have been charged because they were members of the student committees that voted in favor of sit-ins in 2011 and 2012.

Kotsifakis said police and judicial authorities were being too hard on pupils, citing another case of students being questioned by police in Keratsini, western Athens, last year.