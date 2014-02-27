Man, 50, arrested over NGO debts to the state

Police in Alexandroupoli, in northeastern Greece, have arrested a 50-year-old former legal representative of a Greek non-governmental organization (NGO) on suspicion of owing the state more than one million euros, the weekly To Pontiki newspaper reports.

The debt is reportedly linked to the activity of the Hellenic Association for International Development (HAID). The now-defunct NGO was allegedly set up to combat illiteracy among Muslim populations in Romania, Turkey, Ukraine and North Korea.

The suspect was due to face a prosecutor in Alexandroupoli.