Independent Greeks nominate Haikalis for Attica governor

Greece's anti-bailout, right-wing Independent Greeks party have picked MP Pavlos Haikalis as their candidate for the post of Attica Governor in the upcoming regional government elections.

Haikalis, who announced the decision during an interview with Antenna TV on Thursday, said he would not give up his parliamentary seat ahead of the vote.

Born in Katakolo, the western coast of the Peloponnese, the 54-year-old actor was elected to the Greek Parliament in May 2012.

New Democracy announced on Wednesday that MEP Giorgos Koumoutsakos would be representing the party in Attica. Koumoutsakos and Haikalis will be up against Rena Dourou of SYRIZA and most probably the incumbent, Yiannis Sgouros, who has yet to confirm his intention to run for reelection.