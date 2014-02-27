Coast guard officer believed to be part of large drug ring

Police in Messini, in the Peloponnese, on Wednesday were questioning 16 suspected members of a huge drug trading and money laundering racket allegedly involving a coast guard officer, aged 37, and the latter’s father, a retired policeman.

The racket, believed to have been led by twin brothers aged 47, is thought to have been trading in large amounts of cocaine and cannabis in the Peloponnese and laundering the illicit proceeds through a network of businesses. One of those businesses is a taverna alleged to belong to the 66-year-old retired policeman.

Another suspected ring member, an Albanian national, is serving time for robbery at Nafplio prison. Dozens more suspects are being sought.