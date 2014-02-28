Train services disrupted Friday as workers stage walkout

Employees of the Hellenic Railways Organization (OSE) and the Proastiakos suburban railway are to hold a three-hour work stoppage on Friday, from noon, which will cause train services to be delayed or canceled.

During the walkout, there will be no services between Doukissis Plakentias metro station and Athens International Airport.

The workers are protesting the government's plan to privatize railway services as part of a swath of troika-imposed reforms.