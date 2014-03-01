Attica Governor Yiannis Sgouros confirms plans to run again

The Attica Regional Authority posted a surplus of 313 million euros in 2013 even though its state funding had been cut by 64 percent, Governor Yiannis Sgouros said on Friday as he presented the body’s accounts.

He also gave the clearest indication yet that he plans to stand for re-election in May’s local polls.

“Some people are already making plans about how they are going to spend the surplus that we have built up with such effort over the last 10 years,” he said.

“We will not let them do it. Citizens remember and can judge.”

Meanwhile, Theodoros Skylakakis was re-elected president of pro-business party Drasi and former PASOK MEP Marilena Koppa denied reports that she had joined Democratic Left.