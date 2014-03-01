Thousands waiting for new law on Greek citizenship

More than 100,000 children born in Greece to immigrant parents have applied for Greek citizenship, Alternate Interior Minister Leonidas Grigorakos told Parliament on Friday.

The government last year scrapped a law allowing second-generation migrants to obtain Greek citizenship but has yet to replace it.

Parliament is currently debating new legislation.

“It has to be made clear that children who grew up and live in Greece should not be blackmailed over the citizenship issue,” Grigorakos said.

“Instead, they should be able to obtain citizenship through a legal process.”