Large parade in Patras brings carnival season to a close

It is estimated that some 30,000 people took part in the Patras Carnival on Sunday, with tens of thousands more watching despite the heavy rain in the city.

The theme for many of this year’s carnival floats was the economic crisis.

The carnival parade, which concluded on Sunday evening, is Greece’s biggest and brought the season to a close ahead of “Clean” Monday, when Greeks mark the start of lent.

The Varvakeios market in central Athens was to stay open through Sunday night, until 9 a.m. on Monday so residents could supply seafood and other products for the traditional meat- and dairy- free meals.