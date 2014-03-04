Sniffer dog locates 400 kg of cannabis at Igoumenitsa port

Facebook Twitter Whatsapp
Greek coast guard officers at the port of Igoumenitsa, northwestern Greece, on Monday discovered a truck carrying 400 kilos of cannabis stacked in 200 parcels.
According to reports, the Bulgarian-licensed vehicle was heading to Italy when the drugs, hidden underneath a shipment of oranges, were intercepted by a sniffer dog.
The police seized the drugs and arrested the truck’s Serbian driver.
Πηγή: Ekathimerini.com