Sniffer dog locates 400 kg of cannabis at Igoumenitsa port

Greek coast guard officers at the port of Igoumenitsa, northwestern Greece, on Monday discovered a truck carrying 400 kilos of cannabis stacked in 200 parcels.

According to reports, the Bulgarian-licensed vehicle was heading to Italy when the drugs, hidden underneath a shipment of oranges, were intercepted by a sniffer dog.

The police seized the drugs and arrested the truck’s Serbian driver.