Greek pharmacists threaten action if nonprescription drugs market is liberalized

Greek pharmacists are expected to decide upon further industrial action this week in protest at the coalition government’s plans to reform the sector.

The principal point of contention between pharmacists and the government is the troika’s demand for the liberalization of the market of nonprescription drugs, which would see supermarkets authorized to stock and sell such medicines.

The Panhellenic Pharmacists’ Association’s board of directors is expected to convene on Wednesday to assess developments in the negotiations between the government and the troika regarding the sector’s reforms.

Unionists warned that if the government surrendered to the “irrational demands of troika representatives without a fight, the Euro-elections could take place with closed pharmacies.”