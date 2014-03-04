ENGLISH

Young man, 22, killed in Thessaloniki knife attack

Δημοσίευση 4 Μαρτίου 2014, 13:20 / Ανανεώθηκε 4 Μαρτίου 2014, 13:52
Police in the northern port city of Thessaloniki were on Monday investigating the circumstances surrounding the fatal stabbing of a 22-year-old man in Aghios Georgios Square in the Rotonda district.

According to early police reports, the incident, which began as a verbal altercation between the victim and another man, turned into a scuffle before the latter attacked the former with a knife, stabbing him twice.