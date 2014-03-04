Prisons without furloughs for dangerous criminals

A bill currently being drafted by the Justice Ministry foresees the creation of special high-security prisons where dangerous detainees and convicts will be held without the right to furloughs, Kathimerini has learned.

The bill, which is to be put up for public consultation this week, foresees a complete overhaul of the penitentiary system and a bolstering of the role of the police in guarding prisons. The first prison to operate according to the new regulations will be Domoko jail in central Greece, sources said.

Authorities aim to tighten their grip on those convicted of terrorism or facing trial for membership of guerrilla groups as well as on members of major organized crime rackets and inmates who have escaped from Greek prisons in the past.

The recent disappearance of a series of inmates, including convicted November 17 hit man Christodoulos Xeros, who violated the terms of a prison furlough in January, is said to have prompted this latest reform drive.