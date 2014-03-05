Doctors call for withdrawal of 5-euro patient fee

The Federation of Greek Doctors' Unions (OENGE) on Tuesday urged the Health Ministry to withdraw a directive calling for patients to pay a 5-euro fee for admission to polyclinics in the country’s new Primary National Healthcare Network (PEDY).

"Citizens have already paid for the health system via their social security contributions and their taxes, and they should not be obliged to pay for the same thing a third time," OENGE said in a statement, adding that citizens should refuse to pay the admission fee.

The Health Ministry's decision has drawn criticism from the junior partner in Greece's two party coalition, PASOK, as well as from the opposition.