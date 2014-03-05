Man faces prosecutor over Rethymno rape, attempted murder

A 30-year-old Pakistani man faced a prosecutor in the Cretan port of Rethymno on Tuesday, charged with the rape and attempted murder of a 46-year-old woman.

The suspect is alleged to have driven the woman to a remote spot near Rethymno on Monday night and to have raped her before attempting to kill her by holding one hand over the victim’s mouth and nose and using the other hand to bash her head against a rock.

The 30-year-old managed to get away and notify the police, who traced the alleged attacker.

She was being treated in hospital for her injuries, which were not life-threatening, according to medics.