Larissa group complains of chicken abuse at Carnival parade

An animal rights group in Larissa, central Greece, has written to the mayor of Tyrnavos, Nikolaos Malakos, to complain about chickens being “fatally abused” during a Carnival parade on Sunday.

According to the group, one of the floats participating in the parade in Tyrnavos had an unspecified number of chickens in a cage with a sign reading “Taxed coops.”

At one point during the parade, revelers on the float threw the chickens into the crowd, causing the birds “to be trampled and suffer a terrible death,” the group said.