Larissa group complains of chicken abuse at Carnival parade

Δημοσίευση 5 Μαρτίου 2014, 14:16 / Ανανεώθηκε 5 Μαρτίου 2014, 14:47
An animal rights group in Larissa, central Greece, has written to the mayor of Tyrnavos, Nikolaos Malakos, to complain about chickens being “fatally abused” during a Carnival parade on Sunday.

According to the group, one of the floats participating in the parade in Tyrnavos had an unspecified number of chickens in a cage with a sign reading “Taxed coops.”

At one point during the parade, revelers on the float threw the chickens into the crowd, causing the birds “to be trampled and suffer a terrible death,” the group said.