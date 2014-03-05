Gavdos residents to boycott Euro-polls to protest weapons destruction

The residents of Gavdos, a tiny island south of Crete with a population of just 152, issued a statement yesterday saying that they would not vote in the European Parliament elections on May 25 to protest efforts by the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) to destroy Syrian chemical weapons in the Mediterranean.

In a message published online, the islanders said they hoped to contribute to a campaign aimed at preventing the weapons from being destroyed near Crete.

“If there is an accident, these dangerous substances will sink into our sea and destroy every living organism, us included,” said the Gavdos residents.

The toxic substances will be placed on a ship with systems that can carry out the process of hydrolysis that will convert the chemicals into less dangerous substances.