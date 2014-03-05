Greek court indicts 19 energy executives for swindling 270 mln euros

A Council of Appeals Court Judges on Tuesday indicted 19 executives from the private electricity providers Hellas Power and Energa for embezzling a total of 270 million euros from the state.

The suspects, who are charged with embezzlement, breach of faith and money laundering, are alleged to have collected the property tax levied through electricity bills but not to have handed this money over to the state.

Another six suspects, all members of the Hellenic Transmission System Operator (ADMIE), were cleared of all charges.

A further six suspects have been charged in connection with the scandal, two of whom are in custody.