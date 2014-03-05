Aristotle boosts campus security

A committee of deans at Thessaloniki’s Aristotle University, where robberies and incidents of drug abuse have multiplied in recent months, has decided to take a series of unprecedented measures to boost security on campus, Kathimerini has learned.

According to the committee’s decision, all the university buildings will be locked in the evenings and on all public holidays, the locks will be changed on the main entrance gates to the campus, and the number of security guards on duty will be increased.

The university’s management also decided to set up a telephone hotline so that cases of vandalism, violence or other crimes can be reported to the authorities without delay.