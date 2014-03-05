Journalist launches To Potami but remains vague on ideology, candidates

TV presenter Stavros Theodorakis said on Tuesday that he hopes to do well with his new party, To Potami (The River), in the European Parliament elections on May 25 so he can lead it into the next national elections.

The journalist held a news conference on Tuesday to give an outline of what he intends to achieve with his new party, whose formation he announced last week to the surprise of even seasoned political observers. It was also expected that Theodorakis would reveal the party’s ideology and at least some of the figures that will be involved. He was vague on both of these issues.

The 40-year-old said that To Potami would not follow a set political ideology but would seek inspiration from across the political spectrum. “To Potami is a movement that steals ideas from the left and from liberal forces because what is utmost today is to provide solutions,” he said.

Theodorakis has achieved popularity through presenting the “Protagonistes” (Protagonists) documentary show, which focuses mostly on social issues, since 2000. “We may all have responsibility but the politicians have the biggest share,” he said. “They carry the sins of the past. We don’t.”

His criticism of Greece’s current politicians did not go down well with PASOK leader Evangelos Venizelos. “Good luck to any TV program that wants to transform itself into a political party,” he said.

Theodorakis insisted that he would like to see his party run in the national elections but did not give details about who would be representing it in May. He named several people, including writers, academics and artists, who are supporting the movement but said the party’s candidates would be revealed at a later date.